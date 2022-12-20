While conducting a safety audit of schools in Uvalde, Texas, an inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria through a door that did not properly lock, the school district's superintendent said at a school board meeting Monday.

Auditors tested three schools in Uvalde in December, and while two passed with all of their exterior doors locked, an inspector was able to gain access to one school through the door of a cafeteria loading dock during a delivery. The inspector noticed the door latch was faulty and did not lock unless the door was slammed closed, according to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent Gary Patterson.

Tags