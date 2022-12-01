Extreme weather disasters so far this year have caused $115 billion in insured losses around the globe, with Hurricane Ian inflicting the largest insured loss of roughly $50 to 65 billion, new data from reinsurance company Swiss Re shows.

The company's preliminary analysis found that 2022 was the second year in a row in which insured losses are expected to exceed $100 billion. Swiss Re noted that these losses are trending up each year at a rate of 5 to 7% over the past decade.

Tags