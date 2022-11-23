Nine days since the killings of four college students attending the University of Idaho, police have not arrested any suspect, but are "definitely making progress," according to an outside public information officer.

"It takes a while to put together and piece together that whole timeline of events and the picture of really what occurred," said Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State Police. "A lot of this the public doesn't get to see because it's a criminal investigation. But I guarantee you behind the scenes, there's so much work going on."