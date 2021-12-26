Injuries reported in 20 car pileup during whiteout conditions in Nevada By Carma Hassan, CNN Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Up to 20 cars were involved in a crash in northwestern Nevada, with drivers reporting whiteout conditions, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, which responded to the Sunday morning pileup, said at least three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition."Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley with 50 mph winds and white out conditions," the department said in a post to Twitter.The National Weather Service Office in Reno said in a Twitter post that "Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can," with more snow on the way. "Quite the wintery morning across the region! Expect major travel delays on all roads. Strong winds are creating areas of considerable blowing snow and whiteout conditions," NWS Reno said.Additional details on the traffic accident were not available and calls to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Nevada North America Southwestern United States The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Weather Whiteout Twitter Pileup Meteorology Transports Internet National Weather Service Condition Post Wind 