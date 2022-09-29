Indictment unsealed against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska for allegedly violating sanctions

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, seen here in March 2017, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, has been indicted for allegedly violating sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed September 29.

 Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been indicted for allegedly violating sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

The indictment charges Deripaska with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.