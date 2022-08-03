Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced that Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, seen here in 2018, has died in a car accident.

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

