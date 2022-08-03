Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced that Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, seen here speaking at the Capitol in 2018, has died in a car accident.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday.

The news came as a major shock on Capitol Hill and immediately sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrances from lawmakers and aides who paid tribute to the lives and careers of the congresswoman and the two staffers.

CNN's Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

