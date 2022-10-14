In the wake of Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis, one resident faces a $4,000 water bill

Many in Jackson, Mississippi, relied for months on bottled water, as seen here at an Operation Good distribution event in March of 2022. Jackson residents now complain of high water bills following the crisis that left the city's water unsafe.

 Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

In the last six months, Virginia Evans said sometimes her toilets wouldn't flush or the water coming out the faucets at her Jackson, Mississippi home, was brown and had low pressure.

The water crisis, Evans said, has been so troubling that she remains afraid to drink or cook with it despite state officials lifting a more-than-40-day boil-water notice last month and declaring the water safe.

CNN's Jade Gordon and Chuck Johnston contributed.