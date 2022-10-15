After Baltimore prosecutors decided this week to drop all charges against Adnan Syed, the man who spent more than two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, a key question remains: Who will be held accountable for Lee's death?

Syed, who was 17 at the time of her death, was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, and sentenced to life in prison. Yet he has long maintained his innocence, and his story was featured in the popular "Serial" podcast, which raised questions about the conviction and his legal representation.

