Illinois school board fires high school teacher caught on video yelling racial slur at Black student

Geraldine Nelson says she's disappointed she first found out about the teacher using the racial slur when her son called her instead of from school administrators.

 WBBM

The Kankakee School Board voted Monday unanimously to terminate first-year math teacher John Donovan after several students recorded him calling a Black student the n-word, sparking outrage from students and families in the Illinois school district.

Videos of the incident, secretly recorded October 20 by multiple students in the classroom, show Donovan engaged in an argument with a 15-year-old student, in front of the class and a second video of the recent incident between the two posted online shows the teen questioning the teacher for allegedly throwing a book at him in September.

