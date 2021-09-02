Remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly and paralyzing flooding at shocking speed across the New York City area and elsewhere in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic -- and residents Thursday are only now catching up with the scope and scale of the damage.
The storm dumped rain at sometimes unprecedented rates Wednesday night -- several inches per hour -- bringing flooding that killed at least nine people in New York and New Jersey alone, with waters rushing into basements and subways.
Cars are abandoned on Northeast and Mid-Atlantic streets after drivers fled roads that transformed into swift rivers.
In New York City, first responders rescued commuters from halted subway trains, while other travelers were stranded overnight in subway stations, some sleeping on benches with service suspended and no way to get to their destinations.
"New York is used to disasters, but you cannot imagine how much rain fell out of the heavens last night," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told CNN Thursday morning.
"There's going to be a massive cleanup. I would urge people to stay home, check on your neighbors, make sure they're OK."
Beverly Pryce, a nurse from Queens, was among those who stayed overnight in a Manhattan subway station, having left her home Wednesday night to get to work, only for the flooding to put everything at a standstill.
"(I've seen) nothing like this," she told CNN Thursday morning. "I didn't expect it to be this severe; I would not have left my house."
Emergencies were declared for New York state, New York City and New Jersey.
Eight of the deaths were reported in New York City -- many of them in Queens -- and a ninth was reported in New Jersey.
Most of those killed were found dead in their flooded homes, including a 2-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman found at their New York City residence, the NYPD said.
In Passaic, New Jersey, a man in his 70s was found dead after floodwaters overtook the vehicle he was in, Mayor Hector Lora told CNN's Don Lemon.
Another death is being investigated in Maryland, where a person was found dead Wednesday in a flooded apartment complex in Montgomery County.
New York City institutes a travel ban for non-emergency vehicles
The rate of rainfall was stunning and sometimes unprecedented.
New York's Central Park recorded its wettest hour on record, with 3.15 inches falling from 8:51 to 9:51 p.m. The park's total rainfall -- 7.13 inches -- was its fifth-highest total for one day.
Newark, New Jersey, received its highest one-day total on record: 8.41 inches.
New York's subway system was temporarily halted with the exception of two lines due to the flooding, leaving many people stranded and unsure of how they would get home.
Some were idled on a subway near Times Square around 1:20 a.m. after traveling from the US Open tennis tournament in Queens. Videos from the station showed a waterfall flowing off of the train car roof and onto people trying to get out -- as well as a drink kiosk being whirled around by the wind.
As water gushed into stations, first responders have been evacuating people from trains, Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.
The city also instituted a travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles until 5:00 a.m.
"We will have a tough few hours coming up until we get the rain out of here. I want to really urge everyone moving around tomorrow, do not go into a street, a road, a highway with a lot of water accumulated. That can be super dangerous," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday night.
Hochul said the level of flooding was far more than anyone expected.
"We can take all the precautions in advance, and we did deploy our assets to be on the ground in anticipation, but mother nature will do whatever she wants, and she is really angry tonight," Hochul told CNN's Don Lemon. "We have to be prepared to cleanup tomorrow. I'll be on site in the morning to make sure this is going well, but right now we're in a very dire situation."
Tornado touches down in South Jersey
In neighboring New Jersey, the body of a man in his 70s was retrieved from the flooding after his vehicle was caught in rushing water, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told CNN's Don Lemon.
Firefighters were swept under the vehicle, making it nearly "impossible" for them to reach the man, Lora said.
The firefighters were able to rescue two other individuals in the vehicle, according to the mayor.
Many towns in the North Jersey area reported massive flooding, damaging homes and businesses and forcing drivers to abandon their cars. In Clifton, a fire ambulance was seen submerged in the flood waters along with several other submerged vehicles.
In South Jersey, a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, about 25 miles from Philadelphia. In two videos, debris can be seen twisting up in the tornado.
"I had just left the gym and headed in the same shopping area to a small sandwich shop. I parked my car and called my husband to see if he wanted me to bring home food," said Kristi Johnson, who recorded the videos and shared what she witnessed with CNN.
"While I was on the phone I looked out my driver's window and saw the swirling clouds and debris flying toward me. I rolled my window down and it sounded like a train coming. I hung up on my husband and started to drive away from it. It was extremely scary."
Meanwhile, Newark, the state's largest city, recorded its all-time wettest day Wednesday. And in Trenton, the state capitol, officials advised residents in the Island neighborhood to evacuate by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Flooding in Philadelphia; 41 rescued from Pennsylvania school bus
The wrath of Ida's remnants was felt in other states before slamming the New York region.
Parts of Philadelphia flooded, leaving some vehicles still underwater on city streets Thursday morning. In the Roxborough area of Philadelphia, rescuers used boats to ferry people from flooded areas Thursday morning, video from CNN affiliate KYW showed.
Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the storm had trapped a school bus in floodwaters in Shaler Township,. The school district and local volunteer fire company confirmed that 41 passengers were rescued from the bus.
Video shows a team of at least four wading through water nearly up to their waist to help the passengers onto a small boat. The rescued students were then transported safely to the high school, Shaler Area School District said.
With a flash flood emergency and tornado watch, Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged residents to stay home Wednesday and take the storm seriously.
"This is an extremely dangerous storm that is impacting the entire state," said Wolf according to a press release. "As we continue to monitor the conditions, I ask everyone to please stay home if you're able."
In Maryland, Ida's downpour flooded at least 12 apartments at the the Rock Creek Woods complex in Rockville. Rescue personnel evacuated dozens of people there, officials said Wednesday.
A 19-year-old man was found dead there, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, Montgomery County police spokesperson Casandra Durham told CNN. Three people and one firefighter were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
A tornado also touched down in the state, according to Bud Zapata, the Annapolis Fire Department Public Information Officer.
The tornado was reported to have touched down in a primarily commercial area of Annapolis. No injuries have been reported, but some private residences were damaged and there is an active gas leak in the area. Fire, police and other agencies are assessing damage, Zapata said.
The National Weather Service had tweeted that a radar-confirmed tornado was in the area and to "seek shelter if you are in the path of this storm!"
