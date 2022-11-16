Idaho police say there were other people in the home at the time of quadruple homicide, but declined to say who called 911

Idaho police ask for calm after quadruple homicide. Officers investigate Sunday at the crime scene.

More questions than answers continue to plague the Moscow, Idaho, community after the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students -- and police said they cannot assure the community is safe.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry gave an update Wednesday, saying two additional roommates were in the home at the time of the killings who were neither injured nor held hostage. Fry also said two of the victims -- Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle -- were at a party on campus, while the other two victims -- Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves -- were at a downtown bar prior to their deaths.

