Idaho police are set to return slain university students' belongings to their families starting today

Four University of Idaho students were found dead on November 13 at this three-story home in Moscow, Idaho.

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Police on Wednesday will begin returning to their families some personal belongings of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, the Moscow department said.

"It's time for us to give those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully to help with some of their healing," Chief James Fry said Tuesday in a brief video statement.

CNN's Romine Taylor contributed to this report.

Tags

More News