Whether as a hurricane, tropical storm or disorganized system, Ian's combination of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge left a trail of destruction wherever it moved.

The storm first struck Cuba last Tuesday before strengthening into a Category 4 major hurricane and smashing into Florida's west coast. Ian then cut northeast across the state and into the Atlantic Ocean, where it regained some intensity and made landfall in South Carolina on Friday.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Andy Rose, Amanda Musa and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

