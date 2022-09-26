Hurricane Ian strengthens again and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says

Shoppers wait in line on September 25 as people rush to prepare for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Florida.

 Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.

Florida could start feeling Ian's wrath as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions potentially hitting the state Wednesday.

