Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
"It's horrific," Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN's John Berman Friday morning at the city's devastated marina, its boats strewn about and cement slabs ripped from the water and dropped onto land. "Look at some of these docks. They could weigh as much as a ton... and they've been thrown around like they were nothing.
"There's some large boats and they've been thrown around like they were toys."
Fort Myers Beach, which sits on a 7-mile-long island along the Gulf of Mexico, saw "total devastation, catastrophic," Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Dan Allers said Friday. "Those are words that come to mind when you see what you see."
He also said that pictures show the damage but don't "show the magnitude of exactly what it is."
The Lee County Sheriff's Office in a Friday morning update called Fort Myers Beach "impassable."
"We hear you. We understand you have loved ones on the island," the sheriff's office said, noting that it is not safe to drive there. "Bicycles cannot even make it through clear pathways."
You're talking about no structure left. You're talking about ... homes thrown into the bay. This is a long-term fix, and it's life-changing," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Friday an unknown number of bodies was found in a house in Lee County. Crews will need water to recede and special equipment to learn more.
Also Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County has asked for support from FEMA after experiencing a water main break at their county water utility, which means that the county does not have water at this point.
'Never seen anything like this'
Bobby Pratt said he has lived in Fort Myers his entire life.
"I've never seen anything like this before," he said. His roof, porch and fence were damaged.
In the city of Fort Myers, rescuers had reached more than 200 people in the area, and fire officials believe there are no remaining people to be rescued, Anderson said.
Power lines and trees are down, so conditions remain dangerous, and the city is trying to clean up.
"We'd love for people to stay home," Anderson said. "It's not safe out there."
