Hurricane Ian could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says

Shoppers wait in line on September 25 as people rush to prepare for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Florida.

 Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian intensified Monday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.

Its impact may be felt in Florida as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions possible on Wednesday. As of mid-morning Monday, Ian was about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman, hurling 75-mph winds as it churns northwest, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

CNN's Jennifer Gray, Haley Brink, Robert Shackelford, Melissa Alonso, Caitlin Kaiser, Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.