An aerospace engineer who flew into Hurricane Ian in the early morning hours Wednesday said the flight was the worst of his career.

"This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I've ever been on. I've never seen so much lightning in an eye," hurricane hunter Nick Underwood said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Top image: Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shared photos on Twitter from the eye of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Nick Underwood/NOAA/Twitter)

