Hurricane Earl threatens Bermuda and could bring 'life-threatening surf' to the US East Coast

Hurricane Earl is on the brink of turning into a major hurricane, threatening Bermuda with ferocious winds Thursday evening.
"Hurricane conditions are possible on Bermuda overnight," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon.
Hurricane Earl is on the brink of turning into a major hurricane, threatening Bermuda with ferocious winds Thursday evening.
"Hurricane conditions are possible on Bermuda overnight," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon.
Swells generated by Earl have been building near Bermuda and are expected to reach the US East Coast later Thursday, forecasters said.
"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.
In a post on Twitter, the National Weather Service for Boston said Thursday, "Be aware of increasing swells and rip currents come this weekend." In Wilmington, North Carolina, weather officials warned powerful swells from the hurricane will impact the area through at least Sunday and could lead to "rough surf and minor coastal flooding."
As of 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Hurricane Earl was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Bermuda, according to the center. The cyclone was headed north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kilometers per hour).
It hurled maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, which will likely intensify -- and its wind gusts were even stronger, the center said.
Earl is expected to further accelerate Thursday night and make a more northeastward turn Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. It's also growing larger, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from its center, the hurricane center said.
"Earl could become a major hurricane by tomorrow," it added. "Thereafter, some weakening and transition into a powerful extratropical cyclone is forecast on Saturday."
A "major hurricane" is one that has maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN's Judson Jones contributed to this report.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.