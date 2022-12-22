Several hundred people gathered at The Times Center in New York City Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the memory, life and impact of acclaimed sportswriter and soccer journalist Grant Wahl.

Wahl died earlier this month at age 49 while covering the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a ruptured aortic aneurysm, according to his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder. His death sent shock waves through the soccer and sports journalism community, who remembered Wahl as a kind and talented journalist.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, who wrote this report, worked with Grant Wahl at Fox Soccer and attended the memorial.