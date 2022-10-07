Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine -- Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties -- have won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski.

The new laureates were honored for "an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power" in their respective countries. "They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.