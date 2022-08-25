Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.

Erndt's remains, found in the lake's Callville Bay area on May 7, were identified through investigative information, DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, according to a news release from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Kaylene Chassie contributed to this report.

