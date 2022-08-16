More human skeletal remains were discovered at Lake Mead's Swim Beach area Monday night, officials said, marking the third time authorities have reported finding remains at the beach amid the lake's rapidly receding shoreline.

So far this year, authorities have recovered human remains at the lake five times, three of which have been at Swim Beach. It's unclear whether the three discoveries at Swim Beach are all from one person or separate individuals. The Clark County coroner has been working to determine if the first two Swim Beach discoveries, which were both partial remains, are from the same person, a county spokesperson told CNN.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

