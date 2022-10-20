Hubble shows view of 'unexpected' twin tail created by NASA spacecraft slamming into asteroid

Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are visible in an image from the Hubble Space Telescope, showing the aftermath of the DART mission's impact with Dimorphos.

 NASA/ESA/STScI/Jian-Yang Li (PSI)

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new snapshot of the asteroid that NASA recently slammed with a spacecraft in an attempt to knock it off course, and the image reveals the clearest look yet at some unexpected results from the mission — a twin tail of dust trailing behind the asteroid system.

The image, released Thursday, is one of 18 observations that the Hubble telescope has made of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system since NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, mission crashed a probe into Dimorphos in September.

CNN's Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.