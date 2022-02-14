Howard University gets another bomb threat after a spate of threats this month against HBCUs By Holly Yan and Aileen Graef, CNN Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Howard University, pictured here on October 25, 2021, gets another bomb threat. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once again, a bomb threat has derailed classes at Howard University -- one of more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities targeted with bomb threats during Black History Month."A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a bomb threat against the main campus," the university's Department of Public Safety tweeted Monday."Campus perimeter is being swept by municipal and federal law enforcement officials." The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, responded. As of Monday afternoon, "Howard University has been cleared with no hazardous materials found," MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said.The university has endured at least four bomb threats in the past two months. "We've had these challenges before," President Wayne Frederick said shortly after a bomb threat on February 1 -- the first day of Black History Month.But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Bomb Threats Bombings Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Offenses Education Education Systems And Institutions Higher Education Historically Black Colleges Howard University Universities And Colleges Unrest, Conflicts And War More News News Sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 in the US, new report shows By Rachel Ramirez 16 min ago 0 News San Francisco Police will review its policies after DA claims it used sexual assault victims' DNA in unrelated investigations, chief says By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN 48 min ago 0 +41 Slideshows featuredurgent PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14 Todd Cline 1 hr ago 0 News First of the officers involved in George Floyd's death testifies during federal civil rights trial By Amir Vera and Bill Kirkos, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines San Francisco Police will review its policies after DA claims it used sexual assault victims' DNA in unrelated investigations, chief says SMITH: Matthew Stafford engineers his version of The Drive in Super Bowl win +12 Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season ‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette’s Hiding Something in Netflix Thriller (VIDEO) {{title}} Latest Sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 in the US, new report shows San Francisco Police will review its policies after DA claims it used sexual assault victims' DNA in unrelated investigations, chief says First of the officers involved in George Floyd's death testifies during federal civil rights trial Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tracie Cason running for re-election; announces supporters from both sides of the aisle Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police announce seizure of more than $16 million in counterfeit goodsTrump-backed Republican senator running for lieutenant governor wants state investigation of Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson, district's curriculumLawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate itTwo Gwinnett County residents among 22 defendants indicted, arrested in federal meth trafficking investigation out of middle GeorgiaUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesGwinnett's Super Bowl connection: Bengals' C.J. Uzomah, Cam Sample aiming for titlePartnership Gwinnett recognizes STAR students, teachers for Gwinnett's public, private schoolsState Rep. Teri Anulewicz set to file sexual harassment whistleblower protection bill in light of Lawrenceville Police Department investigationThree Gwinnett wrestlers win Class AAAAAAA state championshipsReport: Russian teen skating sensation used banned drug CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 13, 2022WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Feb. 7GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 11-13ON THE MARKET: Boat house, private pool highlight this riverfront home in Peachtree CornersPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 7PHOTOS: Here are all of the STAR Students and Teachers from Gwinnett County's public and private schoolsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14PHOTOS: Five places in Gwinnett County to get Valentine's Day treats for your sweetheartIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 7-13PHOTOS: Scenes from the North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club Father/Daughter Valentine Dance CommentedLawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I thought it was the best or one of the best halftime shows I've seen. I thought it was entertaining but I don't think it was one of the better halftime shows I've seen. I really didn't care for it. I didn't watch the halftime show. There was a halftime show? Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.