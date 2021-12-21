How to help survivors of devastating Typhoon Rai as the Philippines struggle to recover By Ashley Vaughan, Jennifer Grubb, Ben Burnstein, CNN Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Philippines are struggling to recover after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the islands last week.The storm left a death toll exceeding 300 people. Those on the ground believe the actual number is higher than has so far been reported, as the storm's full impact is still unknown.Flooded roads and debris-blocked areas are cutting off survivors from necessary aid. Relief workers face daunting challenges, even placing their own lives at risk to save others.Although the future is unclear, your support can help survivors pick up the pieces and begin the long journey of rebuilding. 