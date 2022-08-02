How to follow Tuesday's primary elections

Voters enter Burton Barr Central Library to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. August 2 is primary election day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

 Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

It's primary election day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Among the key races are GOP Senate contests in Arizona and Missouri and a member vs. member Democratic House primary in Michigan. Tuesday will once again test Donald Trump's influence on the GOP, as the former President has weighed in on several races for US Senate, governor, secretary of state and the US House, including endorsing challengers to three House Republicans who voted to impeach him last year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.