On the day of the Uvalde massacre, fourth graders Khloie Torres and Miah Cerrillo, surrounded by the bodies of classmates and their teacher at Robb Elementary School, whispered but managed to speak clearly and politely to a 911 operator.

"Please hurry," Khloie, who -- along with Miah -- would survive the rampage, implores the stranger on the line.

This story was reported by Prokupecz, Friedman, Clarke and Sanchez, and written by Sanchez in New York.

Tags