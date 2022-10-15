Susan G. Komen is one of the largest, most recognized breast cancer organizations in the world. Since its founding in 1982, the nonprofit has invested more than $1 billion in cancer research, and more than $2 billion in patient outreach, according to financial documents. The foundation's Race for the Cure is known as the one of the largest breast cancer awareness events created, and is as synonymous with the cause as the iconic pink ribbon.

Yet, the actual Susan G. Komen was not a celebrity. She did not publicize her illness, which took her life in 1980 at the age of 36. In fact, it was only after Komen's death that her name became so incredibly famous.