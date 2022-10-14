In opening statements of Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial, his defense laid out their plan to persuade the jury to spare his life. They planned to present him as a disturbed, mentally ill human being.

"In telling you Nik's story, in telling you the chapters of his life, we will give you reasons for life," public defender Melisa McNeill said in opening statements. "That is called mitigation. Mitigation is any reason that you believe that the death penalty is not an appropriate penalty in this case."

