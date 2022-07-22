It's as if Seoul is infatuated. Stroll through the South Korean capital and amid the sea of traditional Hangul characters it's hard not to notice the same four letters of the Latin alphabet cropping up again and again: MBTI.

Those four letters are emblazoned on ads, peppered into daily conversation, featured in computer games and even on Spotify playlists. Stop by a cafe and you may hear couples on their first date discussing them; visit a fortune-teller and they may be invoked as portents of your future; open a dating app and about a third of profiles will include them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.