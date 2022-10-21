How a judge explained his sentence of Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress

Prosecutors want Steve Bannon, pictured here in New York City on September 8, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A sentence of four months in prison that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced was shorter than the six months prosecutors were seeking, but still a noteworthy punishment and a boost to the House January 6 committee's efforts.

As lawmakers have struggled for years to secure participation with Trump allies in their investigations, the sentence was a warning shot to other reluctant witnesses as the House January 6 probe could be entering its final months. The sentence was also handed down just hours before the select committee unveiled a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

Tags