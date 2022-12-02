Stunning scenes of dissent and defiance played out across China over the past week, marking the country's largest protests in decades -- and an unprecedented challenge to leader Xi Jinping.

Deep public anger after nearly three years of snap lockdowns, border closures and financial hardship brought thousands out onto the streets to demand an end to China's zero-Covid policy -- with some also calling for democracy.

