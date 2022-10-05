There are two kinds of people: those who understand the allure of a 12-foot skeleton decoration, and those who have yet to understand the allure of a 12-foot skeleton decoration.

Fall beckons the arrival of the Home Depot skeleton, a massive Halloween yard decoration that first hit the market in 2020 and has captivated imaginations ever since. Affectionately known as Skelly, the looming figure is now a mascot of sorts for those who delight in the gothic excesses of Halloween decor.