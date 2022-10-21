A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.

Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check on siblings where a woman told deputies the twins knocked on her front door and "stated that they had escaped from their mother's house," according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday with the Harris County District Court.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.