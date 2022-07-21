House votes to pass bill guaranteeing access to contraception

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during an event on Capitol Hill earlier this week in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on July 21 on a bill that would guarantee access to contraception.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House voted Thursday to pass a bill that would guarantee access to contraception by protecting the right to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction.

The final vote was 228-195.

CNN's Clare Foran contributed to this report.

