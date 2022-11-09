1429076876

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will win reelection, CNN projects. Pelosi here speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, in Washington, D.C.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will win reelection, CNN projects, defeating her GOP opponent in the midterm race.

Pelosi, a towering figure in Democratic politics, won out against longshot Republican challenger John Dennis in the race for California's 11th Congressional District.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.