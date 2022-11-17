House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, here at the US Capitol on August 10, will 'address her future plans' Thursday.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson said, at a time when the longtime Democratic leader is at a personal and professional crossroads.

"Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz, Ashley Killough and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.