hypatia-h_54d84576a6d2f8c995d0d184894caeae-h_9179d262c91a157edbff303c42bd88cc.jpg

US Reps. Zoe Lofgren, left, and Liz Cheney are pictured here in a split image.

 AFP/Getty Images

The House is set to consider legislation as soon as Wednesday introduced by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election in the future by proposing changes to the Electoral Count Act.

Cheney and Lofgren, who both serve on the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, say the recommendations could help prevent a future attack on the US Capitol and argue this legislation is critical, pointing to candidates currently running for offices at the state and federal level who could impact future elections and who believe former President Donald Trump's election lies. In an op-ed introducing the legislation, they wrote about concerns of "another effort to steal a presidential election, perhaps with another attempt to corrupt Congress's proceeding to tally electoral votes."

