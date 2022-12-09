House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's allies and foes alike are starting to quietly game out the next steps if he can't get the necessary 218 votes he needs to become House speaker.

As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor.

"I'll get 218," McCarthy told CNN, referring to the votes he'd need to become House speaker.

