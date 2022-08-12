House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen at her weekly presser at the Capitol building in August 2021 in Washington. The House is set to vote on August 12 to pass the Democrats' health care and climate bill.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass Democrats' $750 billion health care, energy and climate bill, in a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.

The final vote was 220-207, along party lines. Four Republicans did not vote.

CNN's Alex Rogers, Ella Nilsen, Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

