House Oversight Committee chairman says she will subpoena Smith & Wesson for documents

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, is pictured at a committee hearing in June.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said Wednesday she intends to subpoena the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson for documents related to the sale and marketing of the company's AR-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms.

Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said at the beginning of the hearing with the CEOs of gun manufacturers that the CEO of Smith & Wesson, Mark P. Smith, was invited but did not attend.

