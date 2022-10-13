House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

Multiple sources tell CNN, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, pictured here at rally in September at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing Thursday.

The unanimous vote marks a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It is not expected that Trump will comply with the subpoena, but the action serves as a way for the committee to set down a marker and show that it wants information directly from Trump as the panel investigates the attack.

CNN's Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

