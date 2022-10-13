House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

Multiple sources tell CNN, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, pictured here at rally in September at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a public hearing Thursday.

The move is a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.