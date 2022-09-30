1242464276

On September 30, the House of Representatives is expected to vote to approve a stop-gap bill to fund the government and avert a shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured here on August 12 at the US Capitol.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Friday to approve a stop-gap bill to fund the government through December 16 and avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

Once the House passes the bill, it will go to President Joe Biden for his signature. Government funding is currently set to expire Friday at midnight. The Senate passed the measure on a bipartisan basis on Thursday.

Tags

