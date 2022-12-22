House Democrats pick Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee

 Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning.

Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

