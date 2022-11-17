Hong Kong leader John Lee has arrived at a regional economic summit in Bangkok in the first appearance by the city's chief executive at an international event in nearly three years -- as the Asian financial hub angles for a comeback.

Lee, a US-sanctioned official who has guided Hong Kong through a recent, significant easing of its Covid-19 controls, is expected to use the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting to pitch the city as open for business, following more than two years of stringent international border controls.