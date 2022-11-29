Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA), the city's highest court, upheld a lower court's verdict to allow British barrister Timothy Owen to represent Lai in a landmark national security case that had been due to start on Thursday.

CNN's Eric Cheung contributed to this report.

