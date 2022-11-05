At a glitzy finance summit in Hong Kong this week, the city's leader triumphantly told a room packed with top Wall Street executives that the Asian hub was back in business. "The worst is behind us," he declared.

Two days later, tens of thousands of rugby fans descended on the city's largest stadium for the Hong Kong Sevens, its biggest (and usually booziest) annual sporting event, which had been suspended since 2019 due to political unrest, and, later, Covid-19.

CNN's Jadyn Sham and Jon Jensen contributed to this report.