Cardinal Joseph Zen, a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party, went on trial Monday over his role in a relief fund for the city's pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The high-profile case has brought renewed focus on the warming ties between Beijing and the Vatican, which has seen the latter appear to avoid remarks that could risk upsetting China.

